Northern Ireland were made to pay for a makeshift defence as Norway scored three times in the opening 20 minutes on their way to a 5-1 Nations League victory in Belfast.

There had been time during a frantic opening sequence for Paddy McNair to score a fifth-minute equaliser, but second-half goals from Sørloth and Haaland saw Northern Ireland concede five at home for the first time since 2002.

Played out amid the echoes of an empty Windsor Park, it was certainly not the night Ian Baraclough was hoping for in his first home game in charge.

It will come as a chastening experience with the Euro 2020 qualifying play-off away to Bosnia and Herzegovina next on the agenda in October.

Steven Davis made his 119th international appearance for Northern Ireland on Monday evening. Credit: Ruth Gorman / UTV

15 years after making his international debut, Steven Davis equalled the record of Pat Jennings as he earned his 119th cap for Northern Ireland but there was no place for Jonny Evans in the match-day squad to face Norway at Windsor Park.

Evans missed Friday's 1-1 draw with Romania for personal reasons but had trained with his team-mates in Belfast and was said to be available. However, he was not named among the substitutes for the match.

You'll find all sorts in the stands at Windsor Park ... Credit: Pacemaker

Jamal Lewis, linked with a move from Norwich to Newcastle, was also missing from the squad. Daniel Ballard kept his place in defence after making his debut on Friday as Ian Baraclough made three changes, with Michael Smith, Shane Ferguson and Jordan Thompson replacing Corry Evans, Lewis and the suspended Josh Magennis.

Erling Haaland led the line for Norway with Joshua King on the bench, but Sheffield United's Sander Berge was absent with a knee problem.

Norway's Mohamed Elyounoussi opened the scoreboard. Credit: Pacemaker

Northern Ireland almost immediately fell behind as Norway struck in only the second minute of the match.

A long ball over the top found the run of Mohamed Elyounoussi inside the box and he had time to take a touch before firing beyond Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Paddy McNair levelled the playing fields for Northern Ireland. Credit: Pacemaker

Northern Ireland were level three minutes later, with Norway goalkeeper Rune Jarstein pushing Conor Washington's shot into the path of Paddy McNair who tapped home the rebound.

But the visitors led again almost straight from the restart as Northern Ireland failed to deal with a ball into the box and it sat up nicely for Haaland to lash a left-footed shot home from the edge of the area.

Norwegian striker Alexander Sørloth hits the volley into the net. Credit: Pacemaker

Northern Ireland continued to look vulnerable to the diagonal ball and fell further behind in the 19th minute when Haitam Aleesami's sweeping cross from the left found Alexander Sørloth all alone at the far post for an easy tap-in.

The visitors were two goals ahead of the hosts at Windsor Park as the half-time whistle blew.

Baraclough looked to shake things up at half-time, sending on Liam Boyce for Ballard as McNair dropped into defence, but things only got worse as Haaland beat Cathcart for pace chasing a ball over the top then side-footed for Sørloth to slot home a fourth for the visitors.

Haaland had his second before the hour and again it was far too easy for Norway to cut their way through with one-touch football before Omar Elabdellaoui headed the ball on for the Borussia Dortmund man to lift it over the stranded Peacock-Farrell.

Northern Ireland hadn't conceded five goals at home since losing 5-0 to Spain in April 2002. Credit: Pacemaker

It was simply not Northern Ireland's night, a moment highlighted when Davis - given the opportunity to mark his milestone appearance with a goal - sent a rising shot well over late on.

There was no further score in what was nevertheless a chastening defeat for Baraclough's men.

Northern Ireland

Peacock-Farrell

Smith

Ballard

Cathcart

Ferguson

Davis

Thompson

Dallas

McNair

Saville

Washington

Norway