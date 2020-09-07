One more coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths, as recorded by the Department of Health, to 564.

The death, however, took place between 10am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday and not within the past 24 hours.

This is because the department's statistical dashboard provides updates on the number of positive test results over the weekend, but it does not relay up-to-date information on coronavirus fatalities.

According to the Department of Health, a coronavirus-related death refers to when the deceased has died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, whether or not COVID-19 was the cause of death.

A further 141 new positive cases have also been recorded in Northern Ireland.

4,652 individuals were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, however a total of 6,992 laboratory tests were completed during that timeframe.

The Department's record of those who have tested positive for the virus over the last seven days is 639.

The majority of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are between the ages of 20 and 39.

Belfast has seen the largest amount of positive cases in the past seven days, while Mid-Ulster has recorded the smallest increase.

Positve cases identified by age (31 August - 6 September)

0 - 19: 131

20 - 39: 266

40 - 59: 181

60 - 79: 42

80+: 19

Positve cases identified by LGD (31 August - 6 September)

Belfast: 212

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 80

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 68

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 65

Mid and East Antrim: 65

Newry, Mourne and Down: 44

Ards and North Down: 29

Causeway Coast and Glens: 22

Derry City and Strabane: 18

Fermanagh and Omagh: 16

Mid-Ulster: 13

Not known: 7

Of the 564 deaths to occur in Northern Ireland, 341 people died in hospital. A total of 188 people died in residential and care homes, while 21 people died in the community and the location of 15 deaths were not recorded.

The death toll recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) - which is updated every Friday - currently stands at 873, up to 28 August.