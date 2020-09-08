Coronavirus case closes courtroom at Craigavon Courthouse

A courtroom at Craigavon Courthouse has been closed for cleaning due to a confirmed coronavirus case.

An individual who was in the courthouse on Monday has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Department of Justice.

As a result, courtroom three has been closed and business due to be carried out there will be conducted in Dungannon while the room is cleaned and disinfected.

“Contact with staff was limited, as much of the business was being conducted remotely," a statement said.

"Social distancing measures were also in place yesterday to minimise the risk of infection. Staff are nevertheless being advised in line with the PHA guidance.

“Members of the public who are required to appear in person today in courtroom three should contact Craigavon Court office or go to Dungannon Court."