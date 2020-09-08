Mairead McGuinness named as Ireland’s new European Commissioner

Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness has been announced as Ireland’s new European Commissioner.

The Fine Gael MEP will take over the financial services and financial stability portfolio.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement to fill the vacancy created by Phil Hogan, after his controversial resignation over his attendance at an Oireachtas golf society dinner in Co Galway.

The Government proposed Ms McGuinness and senior banker Andrew McDowell as its two candidates to succeed Mr Hogan.

Mrs McGuinness is first vice president of the European Parliament and Mr McDowell is the former vice president of the European Investment Bank.

Mr Hogan had been the EU’s commissioner for trade and had been expected to play a key role in negotiating the post-Brexit deal with the UK.

Ms von der Leyen said Ms McGuinness had her full trust for the post.

She tweeted: “I propose @MaireadMcGMEP as future Commissioner for financial services. She has great qualifications & my full trust for this post. It is now for the EU Parliament to organise the hearings.”

She said executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis would take on the trade portfolio.

Ms von der Leyen said: “Ms McGuinness has significant political experience on EU issues, having been an MEP since 2004 and currently holding the post of first Vice-President of the European Parliament.

“This experience is crucial in carrying forward the EU’s financial sector policy agenda and ensuring it supports and strengthens the Commission’s key priorities, notably the twin green and digital transition.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ms McGuinness would serve with distinction as he congratulated the new commissioner.

“It’s a great day for her and her family,” he said.

“I’ve no doubt whatsoever that she will serve with distinction and will play a key role in the work of the Commission,” he tweeted.

Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael Leo Varadkar described Ms McGuinness as an “excellent” candidate.

Mr Hogan quit last month after attending a golf event in Co Galway and his prior movements around the island when he was supposed to be self-isolating under travel quarantine guidelines.

Mr Hogan was one of around 80 people who attended the parliamentary golf society dinner in Clifden.

The attendees were accused of disregarding coronavirus restrictions limiting the number of people able to gather indoors.

The controversy resulted in a series of political casualties, with agriculture minister Dara Calleary also resigning.