PSNI launches vehicles with technology to intercept suspect vehicles

The PSNI has launched vehicles equipped with number plate recognition technology to automatically detect registrations and intercept vehicles being used to commit crime.

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Intercept Team will operate out of Omagh and Portadown initially.

T/Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts explained: “The establishment of this new team, who will use highly-visible ANPR Interceptor liveried cars, is a pilot initiative which is part of the ongoing evolution and upgrade of our ANPR technology. " ANPR cameras work by automatically reading registration numbers of passing vehicles, which are instantly checked against database records of vehicles, which are suspected to be used by criminals. Police officers can use this information to intercept and stop a vehicle, check it for evidence and, where necessary and appropriate, make arrests.

The use of ANPR technology has already proved to be an enormously effective operational tool, which allows police to target known offenders. Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts

Officers with advanced driving skills from the roads policing unit and have undergone the latest specialist tactical pursuit and containment (TPAC) training will be working on the ANPR Intercept Team.

ACC Roberts added: “The new team will enable police officers to focus their attention on offending vehicles and allow law abiding drivers to go about their business, safely and unhindered.”