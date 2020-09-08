Several Greek islands to be added to NI quarantine list

Seven Greek islands are to be added to Northern Ireland's quarantine list, the Health Minister has announced, but mainland Greece is still considered safe.

Robin Swann has said that, from 4am on Wednesday morning, anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos (Zante) will need to self-isolate for two weeks.

The rest of Greece remains on the Travel Corridors exemption list.

It comes after the same islands were added to England's quarantine list amid rising coronavirus infection rates.

The Greek mainland is still on the safe list because of the introduction of "regional travel corridors", meaning islands can be considered separate to their mainland when quarantine rules are imposed on returnees from abroad.Speaking about the changes, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “We will continue to monitor the situation in all countries and will move swiftly to make changes to the regulations when necessary.

“As we have seen in recent weeks, a quarantine period for people arriving from certain countries can be introduced very quickly so bear this in mind if you are planning any travel. The safety of the citizens of Northern Ireland will always be my priority."