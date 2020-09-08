Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths, as recorded by the Department of Health, to 567.

According to the Department of Health, a coronavirus-related death refers to when the deceased has died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, whether or not Covid-19 was the cause of death.

A further 40 new positive cases have also been recorded in Northern Ireland.

1,573 individuals were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, however a total of 2,845 laboratory tests were completed during that timeframe.

The Department's record of those who have tested positive for the virus over the last seven days is 624.

The majority of individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 are between the ages of 20 and 39.

Belfast has seen the largest amount of positive cases in the past seven days, while Mid-Ulster has recorded the smallest increase.

Positve cases identified by age (31 August - 6 September)

0 - 19: 126

20 - 39: 257

40 - 59: 167

60 - 79: 49

80+: 25

Positve cases identified by LGD (1 September - 7 September)

Belfast: 200

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 74

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 74

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 65

Mid and East Antrim: 64

Newry, Mourne and Down: 39

Ards and North Down: 31

Causeway Coast and Glens: 24

Derry City and Strabane: 16

Fermanagh and Omagh: 16

Mid-Ulster: 14

Not known: 7

Of the 567 deaths to occur in Northern Ireland, 343 people died in hospital. A total of 188 people died in residential and care homes, while 21 people died in the community and the location of 15 deaths were not recorded.

The death toll recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) - which is updated every Friday - currently stands at 873, up to 28 August.