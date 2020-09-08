Two men arrested in connection with INLA drug activity

Two men have been arrested in connection with an investigation into dissident republican drug activity.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force detained the two men, aged 33 and 34, on Tuesday.

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000 was seized after a car was searched on the outskirts of west Belfast.

Follow-up searches were then carried out at properties in Crumlin and south Belfast where a further quantity of suspected cannabis was recovered, with an estimated street value of £60,000.

Police have said that the arrests were part of a proactive operation into drugs criminality linked to the INLA (Irish National Liberation Army).

Both men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs. A representative from the PSNI said: “This operation, targeting drug activity linked to the INLA, is further evidence of our continuing commitment to tackling the harm caused in our communities, by paramilitary drug dealers.

“These drug criminals are preying on the most vulnerable in society to line their own pockets, with little or no regard for their victims or their communities. "

They concluded: “Cannabis is a gateway drug, which can contribute to serious mental health issues, including anxiety, depression and paranoia. In a city where the suicide rate of young males is so disproportionately high, it will remain a priority for the PCTF to work with partners, to end the harm caused by drugs. "