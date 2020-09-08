Up to 2,000 pigs die in fire at Co Down farm

Between 1,500 and 2,000 pigs have died in an accidental fire that started in a large farm shed in Kilkeel, Co Down overnight.

The fire broke out at the site on the Carrigenagh Road shortly before 9pm on Monday.

Four fire crews from Kilkeel, Newcastle and Warrenpoint attended the blaze, along with the Animal Rescue Team, a Command Support Unit and Water Tanker.

A spokesperson said the firefighters worked in difficult conditions to try and prevent the fire spreading to adjacent buildings, but the animals perished as a result of the blaze.

One male casualty suffered minor burns. The fire was brought under control just before midnight and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says the cause is believed to be accidental ignition.