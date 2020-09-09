Executive 'may introduce localised lockdowns' - Foster

First Minister Arlene Foster says the Executive may have to introduce localised lockdowns in parts of Northern Ireland to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It comes as a further 49 people tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Health Department’s latest figures.

That brings the seven-day total to 607. No further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

Ms Foster said Stormont ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss further measures.

"We're discussing these matters tomorrow and it may be that we have to take similar interventions in various places,” the DUP leader said.

"We will have a full discussion on Covid-19.

“You have seen limited lockdowns in other parts of the UK and the Republic, we haven't had to do that thus far, we may have to do that again tomorrow."

The First Minister also said she hopes the Executive can give an indicative date for the reopening of so-called ‘wet pubs’ on Thursday.