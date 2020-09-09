Man dies in Moy collision

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Moy.

Emergency services and police attended the scene on Armagh Road at around 11.45pm on Tuesday night.

The collision involved two vehicles - a lorry and a blue Seat. The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while two passengers in the car remain in hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

Inspector Irvine said: "Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or who captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2065 of 08/09/20." The Armagh Road remains closed and is expected to stay closed for a number of hours this morning as officers conduct their enquiries. Diversions are in place.