Prince Willam praises emergency crews during NI visit

The Duke of Cambridge has praised the efforts of first responders during a visit to Northern Ireland.

Prince William met police officers, ambulance staff and fire and rescue crews as he spent ‘999 Day’ in Belfast.

On a tour of the PSNI’s training college, he thanked those in the emergency services for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This has already been an extraordinary year," he said.

"But, thanks to the dedication and sacrifice of those of you working across the emergency services and in the NHS, I count myself and others in this country very fortunate.

"Your dedication is not only apparent when we are faced with a global pandemic.

"Each and every day, people from teams across the blue light community are called to the scenes of dreadful incidents."

Building on his work supporting mental health, the Duke met volunteers involved in a new peer support scheme.

William also met five-month-old Irish setter Tara, who has been trained to provide comfort to those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Following his visit to PSNI Garnerville, Prince William met members of the community rescue service at Cavehill.

There he took part in a mock rescue operation within the country park, and saw for himself their range of abilities and the equipment they have to hand.