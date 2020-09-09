Ulster Carpets announce up to 70 jobs are at risk

Portadown firm Ulster Carpets have announced that up to 70 jobs are at risk within Northern Ireland.

In a statement, the company says that due to the impact of the pandemic, a thorough review of the Company’s business prospects was required.

Established in 1938 in Portadown, the company employs just over 300 people, with further offices in London, Paris, Germany, Dubai and across the USA.

In a statement, Ulster Carpets says: "The Company has commenced the formal consultation period with the Trade Union and has been in full communication with all employees. The business review remains ongoing and we hope to fulfil the vast majority of potential redundancies through our voluntary process.

"The review covers all staff levels within the Company and affects all parts of the Group across the world.

"The core business of Ulster Carpets is heavily dependent on the hospitality and Cruise Ship sectors and this is the direct cause for the need to reduce operations. Whilst the Retail business has recovered well the onerous restrictions placed on international air travel is likely to impact our key markets for the foreseeable future."

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly has described the losses as a ‘devastating loss’ for the local community.

“This is a devastating loss for the local community but particularly for those members of staff facing a very uncertain future. I’m committed to doing all I can to support them through an incredibly difficult time.

“This is exactly why the SDLP has argued for the extension of Covid-19 support schemes to protect workers and their families.

“The business is reliant on demand from cruise ships and the hospitality industry. This demonstrates just how important the hospitality sector is, not just as a job creator but to businesses throughout the supply chain. It’s critical that the Executive finds ways to support businesses and workers who need additional help to weather this period.