Arlene Foster: O'Neill did the right thing in funeral remarks

The First Minister has said her Sinn Fein powersharing partner did the right thing in acknowledging her undermining of public health messaging over coronavirus.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill expressed regret that large crowds attended veteran republican Bobby Storey's funeral in Belfast in June.

Coronavirus infection levels have been rising in Northern Ireland since lockdown was eased.

An important meeting of Stormont's ministerial executive later is due to consider social distancing restrictions, and health minister Robin Swann has promised to urge concrete action on colleagues.

It has been two and a half months since Arlene Foster and Mrs O'Neill appeared at a joint post-meeting press conference.

Mrs Foster said: "It is right that the Deputy First Minister has acknowledged the undermining of the public messaging as a result of what happened, and the deep hurt and anger that was caused as a result of Michelle O'Neill's action.

"Those who set the rules must abide by the rules."

Bobby Storey's funeral was investigated by police over potential breaches by mourners of social distancing rules.

A senior officer from Cumbria was appointed to direct the police investigation into potential breaches by mourners of social distancing rules.

Trust between members of the Stormont coalition and Michelle O'Neill's credibility in delivering Covid-19 health messaging have been damaged by the controversy over large crowds as the cortege passed through west Belfast, the DUP leader has previously said.

Ms O'Neill initially stood by her decision to go to the service for the senior republican but did apologise to families bereaved during lockdown for any hurt caused by scenes of hundreds of people lining the route.

Michelle O'Neill and finance minister Conor Murphy were among those who attended.

Arlene Foster could face a job in persuading members of her own DUP to back any decision to resume joint coronavirus briefings.

Her party's Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: "The consequences of their blatant disregard for the public health message is evidenced in the case count, yet sorry seems to be the hardest word.

"Breathtaking arrogance. What they expect of others they won't do themselves."

Mrs O'Neill has acknowledged Stormont's public health messaging capacity had been undermined by the row over the funeral.

She told RTE this week: "It wasn't my intention this would happen, but it did, I accept this and I regret this is the case.

"I accept that we have not been able to deliver clear messaging in the format that was the practice before this controversy."