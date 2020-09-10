Frampton seeking £6m in legal battle with ex-manager McGuigan

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton is seeking £6m in his legal battle with ex-manager Barry McGuigan, the High Court has heard.

His action allegedly includes sums paid to fighters who featured on his undercards, as well as money spent on constructing a venue for a contest in Belfast.

Under cross-examination, the former two-weight world champion rejected any suggestion of being “greedy”.

Frampton, 33, is suing McGuigan for allegedly withholding earnings from high-profile bouts staged in Northern Ireland, England, and the United States.

His case involves claims against Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd - of which Mr McGuigan was a director - over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales, and merchandising.

A counter lawsuit has been filed against Frampton for alleged breach of contact when he split from the company in 2017.

The two men, household names in the boxing world, deny the respective allegations against them.

Barry McGuigan outside court in Belfast, where his legal battle with boxer Carl Frampton is ongoing. Credit: Pacemaker

Frampton has claimed he signed up as a director of another Northern Ireland-based Cyclone company on the promise of a 30% share of profits.

But according to his case, he was never paid in that role.

On day three of the hearing, the full scale of the Belfast fighter’s claim emerged.

He told Liam McCollum QC, for McGuigan, that he was unaware of the exact figures in the action, maintaining that had been left that to forensic accountants.

But referring to the statement of claim, the barrister put to him: “It says you are claiming £6m, Mr Frampton.

“You are saying that Mr McGuigan and Cyclone... should pay you £6m. That’s your claim.”

Counsel submitted that the sums involved “claiming money off... fighters on undercards in fights that you fought”.

Mr Frampton replied: “I didn’t know that was the claim. I want what I’m entitled to as a director of Cyclone Promotions and the 30% I believed I would be getting.”

Pressing further, Mr McCollum said he was also seeking all the money paid to Shane McGuigan, one of Mr McGuigan’s sons who trained him during the eight years he spent with Cyclone.

The cost of building a venue for one of his bouts at Belfast’s Titanic quarter also allegedly features in what is being sought.

“Does that not sound (like) being a bit greedy to you?” Mr McCollum asked.

The boxer accepted that, if that was right, it may give that appearance, but insisted: “I’m not a greedy person.”

The hearing continues.