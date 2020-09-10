A Co Tyrone mum bereaved by the loss of her 16-year-old daughter through suicide says she believes a new app promoting better mental health will help save lives.

Mandy Chisum, from Omagh, lost her daughter Elle Trowbridge three years ago.

The teenager had been the victim of online bullying and battled depression from a young age, hiding inner turmoil behind smiles.

She was a much loved and loving daughter and a doting big sister to two younger siblings, as displayed in a touching family video of her cuddling her baby brother and laughing.

But just weeks after it was filmed, Elle took her own life.

The pain, which is physical, is there every day. From when I open my eyes, I know Elle’s not with me in person anymore. Mandy Chisum, Elle’s mum

Now, Mandy has joined a voluntary group working to combat suicide.

Resilio aims to spread a message of hope and teach resilience to families and schools.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the idea came about for an app to promote better mental health – Hip Hope Hooray.

It has fittingly launched on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Mandy believes that having ready access to more advice and information about how to support a child in distress could help save lives.

“That is where I feel there is such a gap,” she told UTV.

“This app is a preventative app, so people can reach out.”

She added: “Elle is my heart - she’s not in my heart, she is my heart - and everything I do, I do in memory of Elle, and I am adamant that somehow we will make change.”

