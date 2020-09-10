One Covid-related death and 78 new cases in NI in 24 hours

One person who tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period while there have also been 78 new cases.

Thirteen people with coronavirus have been hospitalised and two of them are in intensive care and on ventilators, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The data puts the death toll at 568, but that number is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The number of outbreaks in care homes has also risen.

There are currently 22 confirmed outbreaks and a further eight suspected outbreaks.

Northern Ireland’s case rate is 35 per 100,000 people - higher than other parts of the UK.

Chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young said there had been a 20-fold increase in the number of cases since the start of July compared with just a five-fold rise in the number of tests.

The daily average is now over 90.

The latest Department of Health data comes after Health Minister Robin Swann said he would be asking fellow Stormont ministers to tighten coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have both suggested localised lockdown restrictions may need to be implemented.

Read more: Swann to urge Executive to tighten NI coronavirus measures

A meeting of the Executive to consider the introduction of such measures is underway at Stormont.

Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill are expected to deliver a joint press briefing later – the first since relations soured between the DUP and Sinn Féin over the attendance of the deputy First Minister at the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey at the end of June.