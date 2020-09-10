Victim of fatal road traffic collision in Moy named

Police have confirmed that the man who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Armagh Road in Moy was a 28-year-old who had been living in the Republic of Ireland.

Tomas Zvinklys, a Lithuanian national, was the driver of a blue Seat that was involved in a collision with a lorry at about 11.45pm on Tuesday.

He sadly died at the scene, while two passengers were taken to hospital where they are still recovering from their injuries.

Police are investigating and continue to appeal for witnesses to contact them on 101.