£23 million for NI university places and schools PPE

An extra £23 million has been promised to go towards PPE for students and additional places at universities, the Department of Finance has announced.

£19.2 million of the pot will be allocated to personal protection equipment for schools. The Minister for Finance, Conor Murphy, said: "This will assist education settings to continue to provide a safe learning environment for our children and young people."

Up to £3.73 million will also be provided for extra student places that may be needed for the 2020/21 academic year following the disruption around A-level results.

The Minister added: "While the university admissions process is still ongoing, the Executive nevertheless wants to provide as much clarity and certainty as possible to both our universities and students. "That is why we have committed to funding for additional places that may be required for the duration of the course. "Future year funding will be ring-fenced for this as part of the upcoming Budget process."