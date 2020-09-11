A further 88 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

No new deaths have been registered the Department of Health announced on Friday.

Localised restrictions have been imposed in parts of Co Antrim in response to rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill announced the move on Thursday at the first press briefing to be held jointly in months.

The restrictions come into force from next week and will apply for at least a fortnight.