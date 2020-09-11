Four more coronavirus-linked deaths recorded in latest weekly analysis

Four coronavirus-linked deaths occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week subjected to statistical analysis.

The fatalities in the period August 29 to September 4 took the total recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 877.

The comparative total number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health stood at 564 on September 4.

The Nisra data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released on a daily basis by the department.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the fatality occurred.

The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 877 deaths recorded by Nisra, 466 (53.1%) occurred in hospital, 351 (40%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 52 (5.9%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 359 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

Nisra also provides an analysis around the total number of care home residents who have died, whether in their home or in hospital, having been transferred for treatment.

Up to September 4, the deaths of 432 care home residents were linked to coronavirus, 81 of which occurred in hospital. This total was unchanged on the previous week.

Care home residents make up just under 50% of all deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

In the week August 29 to September 4, three coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland - some of which might have occurred prior to that week as fatalities can take a number of days to register.

The number of registrations was down one on the previous week.