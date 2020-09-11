UK government insists post-Brexit free trade deal with EU still possible

The UK government has insisted a post-Brexit free trade deal with the EU is still possible, despite increasing tension as Brussels threatens legal action over its Internal Market Bill. The European Commission has given the UK until the end of the month to drop the legislation enabling ministers to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement. On Friday evening Boris Johnson appealed to Conservative MPs to support legislation that would breach international law in overriding parts of his Brexit deal amid concerns of a rebellion. The Prime Minister hosted a conference call with backbenchers to win backing for the Bill that caused Brussels to threaten legal action. Mr Johnson told around 250 MPs that controversial clauses in the UK Internal Market Bill are "necessary to stop a foreign power from breaking up our country", and maintained there is still a good chance of getting a trade deal with the EU.

Mr Johnson appeared not to have ended the disquiet within his party, with senior backbencher Sir Bob Neill saying he was not reassured by the speech.

Earlier on Friday the Taoiseach said Europe is united in its determination to do the best for the people of Ireland. Micheál Martin said: “We will work with our European partners in these negotiations and the European negotiating team and the European leaders have made it clear that Britain will have to adhere to this agreement and is giving them until the end of the month to do that. “But Ireland has very clearly worked with the European Commission and the task force from the very beginning and we will continue to do that and there has been very strong solidarity.”

Following a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the European Commission warned the UK was putting trade talks at risk and said it would "not be shy" of taking legal action.

At the time the Prime Minister's official spokesman reiterated the Government's position that the provisions Bill remained "critical" to the preservation of the Northern Ireland peace process.