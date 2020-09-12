Gun and ammunition seized in INLA probe

A gun has been seized in west Belfast, along with a quantity of ammunition, by detectives investigating criminal activity linked to the INLA.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force stopped a vehicle on the Falls Road shortly after 9.20pm on Friday as part of a proactive policing operation.

An address in the Whiterock area was subsequently searched and the firearm and ammunition recovered – the items were taken for forensic examination.

Two men, aged 34 and 35, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing the weapon and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

They remain in police custody.

PSNI Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “The seizure of this firearm and ammunition has made the community of west Belfast, and indeed the wider community, a safer place following this investigation.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force will continue to listen to the community and act on the information they provide.

“This result is testament to our continuing commitment to target the activities of criminals badged as paramilitaries and I would ask anyone with any information in relation to criminal activity to contact police on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”