Parents want daughter’s organ donation awareness legacy to live on

The parents of a young woman who they say was the “epitome” of the fullness of life made possible by organ donation want her legacy to live on in increased awareness on the issue, after she passed away during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lucia Quinny Mee, 20 and from Ballycastle, dealt with liver disease for most of her young life.

She had to undergo her first liver transplant at the age of just eight, but always made the most of every moment.

By December last year, she was undergoing her fourth transplant.

“We all knew it was going to be a difficult operation, a difficult recovery,” her mum Rachel told UTV.

“But Lucia wanted to say yes because she loved life, she wanted to do more.”

Lucia underwent her fourth liver transplant in December 2019. Credit: Family photo

Sadly, Lucia died on 24 May at the height of lockdown – just four days before her 21st birthday.

She achieved a lot in her short life, including competing twice at the World Transplant Games, and was always grateful for the organs she had received.

“The sheer energy and delight and fullness of life that was possible for those transplant recipients was an astonishing experience and Lucia was the very epitome of it,” Lucia’s dad said.

Tearfully taking a moment to compose himself, he added: “Her smile, her joy, her … just enthusiasm was not just evident in Lucia, but it was contagious.”

Lucia herself wanted to normalise conversations around organ donation and for, one day, that to be part of the school curriculum.

Such was her influence, her school – Cross & Passion College – has emblazoned her motto of Live Loudly Donate Proudly on its PE kits.

Cross & Passion College backs Lucia's Live Loudly Donate Proudly campaign. Credit: UTV

Head teacher Paul McClean said: “Lucia faced her challenges right to the very end with absolute courage and I think there’s an onus on every one of us to do the same thing and to say we can keep Lucia alive in our hearts by spreading that message and by sharing that message right across the world.”

Lucia as a name means light and that is exactly what she is providing for the organ donation campaign.

Within weeks, Health Minister Robin Swann is expected to announce another consultation into so-called “soft opt out” legislation – something that is welcomed by Lucia’s parents.

“We’ve seen the opt out system in Spain is very productive - they have a very large uptake in organ donation there,” her dad said.

“But Spanish teams themselves would say the law is only a small part of that. The main aspect that pushes organ donation is education and resourcing of those specialist teams.”

A soft opt out system for Northern Ireland would bring the region into line with the rest of the UK.

Meanwhile, the Live Loudly Donate Proudly campaign group founded by Lucia continues to promote conversations around organ donation.

It is marking Organ Donation Week with a series of blogs, including one from the transplant surgeon who treated Lucia as a child.

His emotional account of being part of her journey notes: “It was the generous gift of organs which allowed us as a team to witness this little girl grown up and become a young lady, to have a life full of activities, lots of friends and make a huge contribution and difference to society on her incredible life journey.

“More importantly, it gave Lucia and her family over a decade of memories of family time which they enjoyed together.

“I will always remember my ‘Quinney Mee’.”

Video report by Sarah Clarke

Help & Support