Ulster fall to defeat at hands of Leinster in Pro14 final

Ulster have been left disappointed after Leinster claimed their third Pro14 title in a row with a 27-5 win in an empty Aviva Stadium.

Iain Henderson made a remarkable return to captain the Ulstermen on Saturday night, having previously been ruled out until at least October after hip surgery.

Iain Henderson returned from injury to captain Ulster sooner than expected. Credit: INPHO

But it wasn’t to be for his side, as they aimed to try to claim the trophy for the first time in 14 years.

Despite not having the physical support of their fans, who had to 'SUFTUM' at home due to coronavirus restrictions, Ulster did get off to a good start with a quick try within minutes from James Hume, although the subsequent conversion attempt went just wide.

That was to be it in terms of getting on the scoreboard though.

James Hume was the only scorer for Ulster. Credit: INPHO

Leinster, however, secured a first-half try courtesy of James Lowe, with Ross Byrne providing the conversion.

Byre also added a penalty to give Leinster the 10-5 lead at the break.

If Ulster had still been within touching distance, the second half put an end to that with Leinster tries coming from Robbie Henshaw and Caelan Doris to seal that victory.

The Ulster players were left dejected by the result. Credit: INPHO

Leinster's latest success comes after they completed a 15-match regular-season winning streak with a 28-10 victory over Ulster at the end of August.

Ulster's attention now turns to next weekend's Champions Cup quarter-final game against Toulouse.