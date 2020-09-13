87 more people test positive for Covid-19 in NI in 24 hours

No new coronavirus-related deaths and 87 more positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 4,191 people were tested for Covid-19 during that time, according to the figures.

In the last seven days, 553 people have returned positive test results.

The official death toll remains at 568, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

In Belfast, where new restrictions have been imposed, 156 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days.

Other areas affected by new regulations limiting the interactions between households include the postcodes BT28, BT29 and BT43.

The localised restrictions come into effect on Monday for at least the next two weeks, but people are being urged not to wait to adhere to them.

There have been 83 positive cases in the last seven days in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, 68 in Lisburn and Castlereagh, and 24 in Mid and East Antrim - the latter a significant decrease on the previous week.

The number of positive cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon in the last seven days stands at 77.

Seventeen people are currently in hospital with coronavirus – one is in intensive care and on a ventilator.

There are 22 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and eight suspected outbreaks.

Localised restrictions:

You should not allow people you do not live with into your home, unless they’re in your support bubble

You should allow no more than six people to gather in your garden, from no more than two households

You can:

Fulfil caring responsibilities, including childcare

Travel in and out of the affected area, for example to go to work, but it is recommended that you should avoid unnecessary travel

Attend a hospital appointment, dental services, opticians, audiology services, chiropody, chiropractors, osteopaths, and other medical or health services

Fulfil any legal obligations

Medically vulnerable and older people are being advised to be particularly careful in following the advice.

Schools and early learning/childcare settings are not affected by the measures.