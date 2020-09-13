Co Down company to invest £2m in yoghurt production expansion

Co Down farm-based company Clandeboye Estate is to invest more than £2m in expanding its yoghurt business to allow for a four-fold increase in production.

A new factory will be built at the site near Bangor which is home to the artisan Clandeboye Yoghurt brand, and 13 new jobs will be created.

General manager Bryan Boggs said: “This will give us the capacity to produce up to 80 tonnes of yoghurt per week, over four times what we normally produce.

“All of this combined will help us to increase our export sales and expand in the Great Britain market.”

Clandeboye Estate produces a range of hand-crafted yoghurts made with the milk from its pedigree herds of Holstein and Jersey cows.

Invest NI has offered the company £470,000 support towards the new factory and machinery.

The project is part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.