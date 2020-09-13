Man in critical condition after crash between bike and lorry in Co Down

A man is in a critical condition following a crash involving a bike and a lorry on the Annalong Road in Ballymartin, Co Down.

The incident happened shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday.

PSNI Inspector MacDonald said: “One man has been taken to hospital and his condition is described as critical.

“The Annalong Road is closed between the School Road and the Valley Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.”

Inspector MacDonald added: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage available, to contact police on 101.”