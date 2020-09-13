Two men released on bail amid INLA probe

Two men arrested after a gun was seized along with a quantity of ammunition in west Belfast, during an investigation into the INLA, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force stopped a vehicle on the Falls Road shortly after 9.20pm on Friday as part of a proactive policing operation.

An address in the Whiterock area was subsequently searched and the firearm and ammunition recovered – the items were taken for forensic examination.

The two men arrested, aged 34 and 35, were held on suspicion of possessing the items in suspicious circumstances and have now been bailed.

The investigation continues.