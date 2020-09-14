Bill to override parts of Brexit deal clears first Commons hurdle

The Prime Minister’s controversial plan to override key elements of the Brexit deal has cleared its first hurdle in the House of Commons.

MPs voted by 340 to 263 in favour of giving the UK Internal Market Bill a second reading, following Monday evening’s debate.

The DUP said it would support the bill, while other local parties said they opposed it.

Boris Johnson said the legislation was necessary to prevent the EU taking an "extreme and unreasonable" interpretation of the provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement relating to NI.

He said some in Brussels were now threatening to block UK agrifood exports to the EU and to insist on tariffs on all goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The result gave the Government a majority of 77 - however some senior Conservatives said they could not support the legislation in its present form.

Ministers last week admitted that it breached international law.

DUP chief whip Sammy Wilson said he believes the Government was “fulfilling in part its obligations to the people of Northern Ireland”.

He said: “That’s why we’ll be supporting it tonight”.

In a statement, Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard said the plans "represent a direct attack on the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement".

He added: "We need to see the EU and the Irish government standing up to maintain the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol, our peace agreements and our political institutions."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: "This may all turn out to be a dead cat, but let me tell this Government very clearly - more and more people every single day are saying to me, people you wouldn't even expect, that this union is very close to becoming a dead duck."

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said any border on the island of Ireland would create "fresh hostility".

He said: "The protocol is, in effect, the bare minimum to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland."

Mr Farry added: "It is pragmatically easier to manage an interface down the Irish Sea than it is across the land border.

“We're talking about the difference between seven air and sea crossings versus 270 land crossings."

MPs will begin detailed line-by-line scrutiny of the Bill on Tuesday, with votes expected next week on amendments to the Northern Ireland provisions which some Conservatives may back.