Child lorry driver videos condemned as 'crazy' and 'reckless'

Police are making enquiries after another online video emerged of a young child driving a lorry.

Footage of what appears to be a young girl behind the wheel of an HGV was shared on social media over the weekend.

It comes after a 37-year-old man was arrested last week after a video of a young boy driving a lorry was posted online.

The man has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

First Minister Arlene Foster has branded both videos as "crazy" and "reckless", and has asked anyone with information to help the police to identify those involved.