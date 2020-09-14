Four people hospitalised after south Belfast burglary

Four people have required hospital treatment following an aggravated burglary in south Belfast.

A man and woman are believed to have gained entry to a flat in the Salisbury Court area of Dublin Road at around 2.35pm on Sunday afternoon, where they assaulted two men and women who were inside at the time.

While the victims required treatment for their injuries, they are not believed to life-threatening.

Police have said armed response officers searched a licensed premises in the Shaftesbury Square area a short time after the assault took place as part of their follow-up enquiries but neither suspect was found there.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “It is believed a man and a woman gained entry to the property. The man is described as being 5”8 in height with short dark hair and of heavy build. He was wearing a blue fleece, jeans and dark boots.

"The woman is described as being aged in her 30s, with blonde hair in a ponytail and wearing a hi-viz jacket, black North Face leggings, a black zip-up hoody and carrying a black bag."

Officers have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Dublin Road area on Sunday afternoon or anyone with potential information to get in touch.