Ninth arrest in Muckamore Abbey investigation
A ninth person has been arrested by police investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
The 25-year-old man was detained by police in the Antrim area on Monday morning.
The PSNI has been investigating thousands of incidents of alleged abuse at the Co Antrim hospital for people with mental health needs and severe learning disabilities.
Last week it was announced that a public inquiry will be held into the allegations.