Irish Health Minister tests negative for Covid-19

The Irish minister for health has tested negative for Covid-19.

Stephen Donnelly reported feeling unwell earlier on Tuesday and announced he was being tested for the virus.

This resulted in other members of the cabinet restricting their movements as a precaution.

The move came just hours after ministers announced a new blueprint to further reopen the country's economic, social and cultural life following lockdown.

Speaker Sean O Fearghail announced to TDs in the Dail on Tuesday evening that ministers were restricting their movements and that he was adjourning the sitting.

However, TDs were back in the chamber by 8pm on request of Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Later on Tuesday, Mr Donnelly confirmed he had tested negative for Covid-19.

He had earlier taken part in the cabinet meeting, before attending a press conference announcing the Government's latest Covid-19 plan to move forward over the next six months.

Latest Covid-19 figures in the Republic

The latest coronavirus figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Tuesday evening revealed three further deaths with Covid-19.

There have been 357 new cases of the virus confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period, 218 of which were in Dublin.

The fatalities take Ireland's coronavirus death toll to 1,787.

There have been a total of 31,549 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Six month blueprint

Meanwhile, the medium-term six-month plan for living with coronavirus is structured around five different levels of restrictions, numbered from one to five.

Every county in Ireland has been given a status two risk level, but several additional restrictions are being applied to Dublin - which stop short of level three status.

The added restrictions in the city and wider Dublin county will see pubs that do not serve food having to remain closed when those in the rest of the country open next week.

At the level two risk status, gatherings of six people from no more than three households are permitted in homes and gardens.

Up to 15 people are able to gather in other outdoor settings.

Up to 50 guests can attend a wedding ceremony - and the same number can attend indoor controlled events, such as a sports match.

Up to 200 people can watch sport at outdoor stadiums which can hold at least 5,000 people.

Mr Martin said people in Dublin would not be able to attend sporting events in the same numbers permitted in the state's other 25 counties.

In the capital, the six-person gatherings in homes and gardens can only involve a maximum of two households.

Mr Martin described the plan as "broad and comprehensive".

He added it has three core pillars: protecting health, strengthening employment and supporting communities.

"Underpinning this is a new approach to the ongoing management of the Covid response and clarity for people about what will happen in different scenarios," Mr Martin explained.

"Protecting public health remains an absolute clarity. The plan sets out the clear public health guidance which we should all follow.

"We must never forget the fact that the virus is still here and each of us has a personal responsibility to try to limit its spread.

"This new phase involves the introduction of a new framework for restrictive measures.

"There will be a heightened system of monitoring and enforcement to guide this rapid and targeted response to outbreaks and we will move decisively to address the fact that there are other health concerns which must be addressed."

He said the current Covid-19 cases in Dublin are "very worrying".

Appealing to residents in the city, he said: "Rising rates of infection can be reversed by concerted public action, and by all this adhering to the guidance and taking personal responsibility."

Funding package

In other developments, Mr Martin announced an additional 600 million euro funding package to help the country's health service cope with the winter pressures.

He also said the Government had decided to "broadly support" the European Commission proposals on travel.

The EU is working on a "traffic light" system to open up international travel across the bloc.

It would see countries given a red, orange or green travel status.

The plan is set to be finalised at an EU meeting next month.