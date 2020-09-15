Man, 49, arrested over video of girl apparently driving lorry

Police investigating an online video of a young girl driving a lorry have arrested a 49-year-old man.

He was detained on suspicion of a number of offences, including aiding and abetting driving whilst disqualified for reason of age and cruelty to children.

He was released on bail pending further enquiries.

It comes after a 37-year-old man was arrested last week after a video of a young boy driving a lorry was posted online.

The man has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.