Masked men rob delivery van in west Belfast

Police are investigating a robbery of a delivery van in west Belfast.

At around 8:30am on Tuesday morning, three men wearing balaclavas approached a delivery van which was parked at the rear of a shop at Shaw's Road.

The three men unloaded a large quantity of cigarettes into their vehicles - a small white van and a small black car, which subsequently fled the scene.

Police are linking the incident to two burnt out vehicles found in the Rosnareen area.

The first man is described as wearing a black jacket with red at the top of it, a black bucket hat, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers.

The second man was dressed in a black hoodie, black bucket hat, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

The third man was also wearing a black bucket hat, black jacket with a grey hoodie, black trousers and white shoes.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to call them on 101, quoting reference number 362 of 15/09/20.