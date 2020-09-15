One more covid-related death in last 24 hours

One more person has died with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The statistics also reveal that out of 2,800 people who were tested for the virus, 79 were positive.

That brings the number of positive cases over the last seven days to 563.

The official death toll now stands at 571, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

Council area breakdown

In Belfast, where new postcode restrictions are in place, 149 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days - that figure is down 75 from the previous week.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have seen the second highest number of positive cases over the last week, with 89 people testing positive - that's up 13 from the previous week.

Antrim and Newtownabbey have the third highest number of cases, with 70 people testing positive in the last seven days. However that figure is down 7 from the previous week.

Localised restrictions:

You should not allow people you do not live with into your home, unless they’re in your support bubble

You should allow no more than six people to gather in your garden, from no more than two households

You can:

Fulfil caring responsibilities, including childcare

Travel in and out of the affected area, for example to go to work, but it is recommended that you should avoid unnecessary travel

Attend a hospital appointment, dental services, opticians, audiology services, chiropody, chiropractors, osteopaths, and other medical or health services

Fulfil any legal obligations

Medically vulnerable and older people are being advised to be particularly careful in following the advice.

Schools and early learning/childcare settings are not affected by the measures.