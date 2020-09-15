Top US surgeon vows to restore Belfast woman’s self-esteem

Video report by UTV Correspondent Jane Loughrey

One of America’s most eminent plastic surgeons has vowed to help a north Belfast woman plagued by abuse aimed at her because of a facial disfigurement.

Janine Light has suffered horrendous bullying due to the impact of a bacterial infection contracted when she was just three years old.

Comments aimed at her in the street over many years have been so cruel, Janine took to wearing headphones in public just to drown them out.

She has undergone countless operations, but been told there is nothing more to be done.

However, Dr Kongkrit Chaiyasate believes that is far from the case.

I’ve performed many, many reconstructive surgeries for those who have been told nothing can be done – I definitely can improve her appearance. Dr Kongkrit Chaiyasate

The Michigan-based surgeon found out about the mum-of-two’s plight online and told UTV: “I look at her pictures, I look at her story, and I feel obliged to do something.”

Dr Chaiyasate is prepare to give his services for free, in order to give Janine back “her soul, her self-esteem”.

It could still be expensive to carry out the required five to seven operations though.

Eminent US plastic surgeon Dr Kongkrit Chaiyasate talks to UTV about his plans to help Janine. Credit: UTV

Janine is determined to raise the necessary funds and says good things come to those who wait.

“It would be life-changing. It would mean a lot to me – an awful lot,” she said.

“Hopefully, it would be enough to draw the bullies’ attentions away from me and allow me to do the things I haven’t been able to do – eating, drinking, talking…

“Hopefully, it would allow me to look more like me.”