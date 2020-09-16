Two more coronavirus-related deaths in NI in 24 hours

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The latest figures show another 129 people have tested positive out of 4,953 people tested.

Wednesday’s update puts the official death toll at 573, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

Twenty-one people with Covid-19 are in hospital, three are in intensive care and two are on ventilators.

There are currently 25 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further eight suspected outbreaks.