Venue changed for NI's play-off match with Bosnia

Northern Ireland's European Championship qualifying play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina next month has been moved to Sarajevo due to problems with the pitch at the planned venue in Zenica.Zenica lies around 40 miles north of the capital, with a population of just over 100,000. The Bilino Polje Stadium had been due to host the match on October 8, but the pitch there had been left in a poor state after the UEFA Nations League match against Poland earlier this month, leading the Bosnian Football Federation to request permission to move it to the Grbavica Stadium in the capital. The winner of the behind-closed-doors match will face either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia for a place in next summer's finals.The match kicks off a triple International header that week, which will also see Northern Ireland play Austria and Norway in the Nations League.