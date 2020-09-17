149 new Covid-19 cases in NI in 24 hours

A total of 149 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

There have been no related deaths during that time, leaving the official death toll at 573 – however, that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

According to separate data from the NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 had already reached 755 by June.

The Department of Health’s latest figures show that 4,917 people were tested during the last 24-hour reporting period.

Twenty-one people who have tested positive are currently in hospital, with four in intensive care and three on ventilators.

There are currently 25 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland and a further nine suspected cases.