Arrest made in probe into North Antrim UDA

A man has been arrested in Coleraine by detectives investigating criminal activity linked to the North Antrim UDA.

The 41-year-old was detained under the Terrorism Act by officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force and remains in custody.

PSNI Detective Inspector Brennan said: “North Antrim UDA remain a priority for the PCTF due to the harm that they continue to cause to the local community.

“Paramilitaries claim to protect local people, but in reality, they exploit them and use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate.”