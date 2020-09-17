Coleraine take Motherwell to extra time and penalties before defeat

Coleraine’s European run has come to an end, despite the side battling back from being two goals down against Motherwell to take the Scottish side to extra time and penalties.

The teams met in their Europa League second qualifying round game at the Showgrounds on Thursday evening.

Oran Kearney’s side fell behind after first-half goals from Callum Lang and Tony Watt for Motherwell, but the second half proved to be a different story.

Ben Doherty scored twice from the penalty spot for the Bannsiders, with his second goal coming just about on the 90-minute mark.

Coleraine's Ben Doherty in action against Motherwell. Credit: Presseye

With the game then locked at 2-2, it went to overtime, but neither side could find a deciding goal and it was left to penalties to separate them.

And Coleraine’s luck from the spot seemed to have run out as they failed to score, while Motherwell racked up three in a row to take victory.