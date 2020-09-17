Glentoran signs former Clifton striker Jay Donnelly

Former Cliftonville striker Jay Donnelly has been signed by Glentoran.

The 25-year-old was jailed for three months last year for sharing an indecent image of a child.

The footballer admitted the charge and was later sacked by Cliftonville. The IFA also banned him from playing until September 2019 after charging him for bringing the game into disrepute.

His new club acknowledged “the issues in Jay’s past” when announcing the signing on Wednesday night.

A statement from the club read: “Jay Donnelly was 20 years old when the incident in question took place. He has expressed deep remorse at the serious lapse of judgement which led to his conviction.”

It continued: “At the time of Jay’s offence, he was in a consensual act. Both parties were above the age of consent. A photograph was taken, and Jay’s crime was to share that photograph with a small, closed group of friends. This was wrong and Jay is fully aware acknowledges it to be so.

“The photograph was then shared more widely by a third party, without the consent of either Jay or the young woman. As a result, Jay was convicted and served his punishment accordingly.

“Jay has since accepted that sharing the photo was deeply inappropriate and has apologised for his behaviour. This was an immature action for which he has paid a high price, and one that he profoundly regrets.

“Jay is now in a stable relationship. Jay’s overwhelming wish is to continue with his life in the company of his partner and their young son.

“Glentoran Football club believes that everyone deserves a chance to put mistakes behind them and Jay Donnelly is no different. The club acknowledges that he has both paid and atoned for his past mistakes and deserves the opportunity to rebuild his life and football career.

“We look forward to him making a positive contribution to the club, and to giving our supporters further reason to see the coming season as one of great opportunity for Glentoran.”

The club said its staff will take educational courses on online behaviour and will implement a new social media policy.

The statement added: “We have consulted extensively both within and without the club on this matter and we believe that we can now move together into the coming season with confidence and optimism. We urge our supporters to give Jay the chance to prove his value to Glentoran and to get behind both Jay and his teammates as they work hard to give everyone at the Oval the success they deserve.”

Jay Donnelly with Mick McDermott. Credit: Pacemaker

Manager Mick McDermott asked fans to "trust and back my judgement" over the new signing.

Mick McDermott: “I’m aware of Jay’s ability and goalscoring record. I’m also aware of the incidents in his recent past and his remorse for them. I have made a judgement call here and I ask the Glentoran support to trust and back my judgement on this signing as with all the others.

Donnelly is to be loaned straight back to Ballymena Intermediate League side Belfast Celtic, who he joined earlier this year.

Credit: Pacemaker

Jay Donnelly said he was humbled to be given the opportunity to join the club. "I look forward to wearing the shirt with pride when I join up with my teammates.

He continued: "I wish to express my complete remorse and regret at the actions that led to my conviction in 2019. Age and immaturity are not an excuse for an action that I now realise to have been very hurtful and damaging to the woman and her family. I have had several years now to reflect on my actions, and I can guarantee everyone both in football and society that I have learned from my mistake and it is something I would never consider repeating.

He added: “I have agreed with Mick to undertake counselling and guidance on appropriate behaviour while I am on loan to Belfast Celtic and I guarantee everyone involved with the club that Glentoran will have no reason to doubt my good intentions and my determination to behave in a responsible and considerate manner.”