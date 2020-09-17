Linfield lose out in Europa League qualifier against Floriana

An early goal from opponents Floriana put paid to Linfield’s European ambitions in their game at Windsor Park on Thursday evening.

Matías Nicolás García scored for the visiting Maltese side 10 minutes into the Europa League second qualifying round encounter and that was to prove the only goal of the game.

Matías Nicolás García celebrates his first-half goal for Floriana against Linfield. Credit: Presseye

Linfield tried to find a way to draw back level, but their uphill battle only became all the steeper when they lost Ross Larkin to a second yellow card.

David Healy’s men had been considered the favourites to progress, but didn’t capitalise on their chances on the night.

The defeat comes after Linfield were knocked out of the Champions League by Legia Warsaw in August.