Man charged over threat to kill the Health Minister

A Co. Down man has been charged with threatening to kill the Health Minister.

William Herbert Hawkes was charged with making a threat to kill Robin Swann on 20 August this year.

The 43-year-old, from Ardmillan Crescent in Ards, was also charged with harassing Mr Swann, and with the improper use of a telecommunication network in that he allegedly sent a “message or other matter that was of a menacing nature” on the same date.

None of the facts surrounding the allegations were heard at Newtownards Magistrates Court but it is understood they relate to a number of online messages and comments about Mr Swann.

Giving evidence to the court, a police officer said she believed she could connect Hawkes to each of the offences while the defendant himself did not appear at court.

The case was adjourned to 12 November.