NISRA: NI Covid-19 related deaths totalled 755 by June

This year's Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland totalled 755 by the end of June, according to new quarterly figures released by NISRA.

The report revealed that 4,684 people here died between 1st April and 30th June, and that Covid-19 was recorded as the underlying cause of 732 of these deaths. Equating to 15.6% of the total fatalities in that quarter.

755 Coronavirus-related deaths in the calendar year to 30th June 2020

In comparison NISRA's weekly statistics recorded 830 Covid-19 related deaths by the end of June. Coronavirus was reported as the main cause of death in 91.0% of those fatalities.

People aged over 75 accounted for two-thirds (66.2%) of all deaths and 80.5% of deaths that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Quarterly figure breakdown: