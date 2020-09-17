NISRA: NI Covid-19 related deaths totalled 755 by June
This year's Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland totalled 755 by the end of June, according to new quarterly figures released by NISRA.
The report revealed that 4,684 people here died between 1st April and 30th June, and that Covid-19 was recorded as the underlying cause of 732 of these deaths. Equating to 15.6% of the total fatalities in that quarter.
Coronavirus-related deaths in the calendar year to 30th June 2020
In comparison NISRA's weekly statistics recorded 830 Covid-19 related deaths by the end of June. Coronavirus was reported as the main cause of death in 91.0% of those fatalities.
People aged over 75 accounted for two-thirds (66.2%) of all deaths and 80.5% of deaths that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.
Quarterly figure breakdown:
The number of deaths caused by cancer totalled 1,117 and accounted for 25.% of the total number of deaths, lower than the average over the previous 5 years (28.3%).
The number of deaths from coronary heart disease and respiratory conditions totalled 410 and 327 respectively, lower than the average over the previous 5 years.
43 deaths caused by intentional self-harm were recorded.
2,625 births were recorded. 1,344 males and 1,281 females.
169 marriages took place. This number is significantly lower than the same period last year because of coronavirus restrictions.