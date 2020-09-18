A Belfast councillor has said the local authority should revoke Sir Van Morrison's freedom of the city over his coronavirus intervention.

The musician was given the honour in 2013 in recognition of his storied career.

He has called for an end to measures which "enslave" people in a new song calling for pandemic restrictions to be lifted.

City councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown said: "Van Morrison was given the freedom of Belfast, the highest honour the city can bestow.

"His most recent lyrics undermine the guidance in place to protect lives and are ignorant of established science as we grapple with Covid-19.

"So I've asked Belfast City Council to consider revoking it."

He added: "I think we should withdraw the endorsement.

"He remains free to say whatever he wants."

Van Morrison became the 79th recipient of the freedom of Belfast in 2013. Credit: PA Images

Sir Van was brought up in east Belfast and the inspiration for several songs came from local streets like Cyprus Avenue and Hyndford Street.

The songwriter, 75, is releasing a trio of protest songs calling for an end to rules aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

His song No More Lockdown labels those who are "disturbing our peace" as "fascist bullies". Belfast faces renewed restrictions preventing residents from entering other people's houses as the rate of infection increases.

Health minister Robin Swann has said Sir Van's lockdown protest songs are dangerous.

The lyrics also include reference to an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that scientists are "making up crooked facts".

He criticised celebrities "telling us what we are supposed to feel" as he called for an end to the "status quo".

In a statement, Sir Van said: "I'm not telling people what to do or think, the Government is doing a great job of that already.

"It's about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves."