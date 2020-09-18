Five patients die at two NI hospitals amid Covid-19 outbreaks

Five patients at two hospitals in Northern Ireland have died amid Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Southern Trust has confirmed that two more patients from the haematology ward at Craigavon Hospital have died, after four patients died on the same ward two weeks ago.

A total of 14 patients and 23 members of staff had tested positive for the disease amid an outbreak.

Additionally, 45 staff members have been identified as potential contacts and are self-isolating.

Meanwhile, the Trust has also confirmed that three patients with Covid-19 have died at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

Eleven patients and 21 staff there had tested positive, and 67 staff contacts are currently off and self-isolating.

Trust chief executive Shane Devlin expressed sympathy to the families and friends of the patients who have died, on behalf of staff.

“Our immediate priority is to manage the serious impact of Covid-19 in our community and in our facilities,” he said.

“We have sought independent advice from both the NI Public Health Agency and Public Health England to make sure that our management is of the highest standard and we are sharing our learning with other Trusts across Northern Ireland.”

Visiting at both hospitals remains suspended.

Video: UTV Correspondent Sharon O'Neill reports

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty has urged an urgent independent investigation into the handling of the outbreak at Daisy Hill Hospital, adding that staff and patients are “really anxious and are worried”.

“The Trust have confirmed this large number of positive tests within staff and patients and sadly bereavements,” he said.

“We cannot allow this to continue unchallenged without investigation. The Minister must act now.”

On Friday, the Department of Health announced two further deaths with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the official total toll in the region to 575.