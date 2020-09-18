Investigations launched into death in custody at Maghaberry

A 47-year-old man has died in custody at Maghaberry Prison outside Lisburn, the Northern Ireland Prison Service has confirmed.

The man died on Friday morning and his next of kin have been informed.

According to the Prison Service, the death is not being treated as Covid-related.

As is standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, said: “I would like to extend my sympathy, and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, to the family of the prisoner.

“My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”